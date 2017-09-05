Vehicle used in Earls Colne cash machine theft recovered by police

The vehicle used by thieves to make off with a cash machine, following the destructive ram raid in Earls Colne yesterday, has been recovered by Essex Police.

Officers received reports of a forklift truck crashing into the Co-operative store in High Street at about 4.45am.

Earls Colne, East of England Co-op Foodstore hit by ram raid Picture Mark Westley

A group of men used the truck to rip out the shop’s cash machine, before loading it onto a stolen Mitsubishi Canter flatbed truck, which then drove off at speed, along with a black estate car, in the direction of Halstead.

Essex Police later found the Mitsubishi at a remote location in Birdbrook Road, Stambourne, at approximately 11.30pm last night.

The cash machine was still inside the truck, but it was empty, while the vehicle had been damaged by fire.

The hole left in the side of the Co-op has now been boarded up, and the store remains open to customers.

The investigation into the theft remains ongoing and officers are eager to speak to anybody who may have information about it.

Anyone who may have information or possesses CCTV or dash-cam footage of the incident, or who may have the Mitsubishi in the Stambourne area, is urged to call Braintree CID on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.