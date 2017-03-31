Varied collections and exhibitions on the evacuees at Lavenham museum

A museum that showcases the history of Lavenham and is run entirely by volunteers will start its 2017 season this weekend when it reopens to the public.

Little Hall boasts thousands of artefacts which tell the story of Lavenham over centuries, with the varied collections of the Gayer-Andersons – identical twins who restored the 14th century house.

Open to the public for almost 40 years, Little Hall depends upon the dedication of generations of volunteers.

Wendy Barnes, chairman of the management committee, said: “We always look forward to the opening of a new season, but it wouldn’t be possible without our team of around 40 fantastic volunteers.

“There is no question that our volunteers are critical to our success and I thank them all, past and present.”

Explaining what the last few weeks have been like getting ready for the opening, Wendy described it as a whirl of activity.

She added: “Our volunteers have a long list of tasks to make sure everything is in place, ready to provide the best experience to the public.

“Little Hall has something for everyone. Many people tell us how wonderful it is that the museum still feels like a family home with beautifully tranquil gardens, maintained by our amazing volunteer gardeners, that surprise and delight in equal measure.

“We try to provide an experience for the whole family and our cat trail is particularly popular with children.”

The programme of events for this year includes, in May, ‘Sheltering the London Boys’ an exhibition on evacuees. This is part of the 1940s vintage weekend, organised by The Swan.

Little Hall is open from 1pm to 4pm, Tuesday to Sunday, and 10am to 1pm on Mondays.