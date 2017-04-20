Vandals cause £20,000 damage to vehicles in Great Waldingfield

Vandals have caused £20,000 worth of damage to machinery at a business premise in Great Waldingfield.

Sometime between 9am on Monday, April 3, and 5pm on Monday, April, 17, at a business premises on Waldingfield Airfield, suspects entered and caused damage to a Hitachi excavator machine and a Liebherr powered shovel.

The windows of the digger were smashed, and the dashboard damaged. Both vehicles were covered in graffiti using green spray paint. The damage is estimated to be in the region of £20,000.

Witnesses or anybody who saw anything suspicious at the time or who has any information are asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference 29795/17.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.