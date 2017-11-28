Valuables worth at least £100,000 stolen in Gosfield burglary

Valuables totalling at least £100,000 in worth were stolen during a major burglary in Essex earlier this month, prompting a police appeal to determine their whereabouts.

The items were stolen from the Gosfield Shopping Village in Petersfield Lane, Gosfield, at approximately 4.30am on Wednesday, November 15.

Burglars broke into the property by forcing open a fire door, before smashing display cabinets and leaving the scene with jewellery, watches and coins, which a police statement said is thought to be worth around a six figure sum in total.

Essex Police is looking to speak to anybody who might have seen these items of jewellery or been offered them for sale.

They also want to hear from any witnesses who may have noticed anyone acting suspiciously in the vicinity of the Gosfield Shopping Village around the time of the burglary.

If you have any information about the incident, contact PC Jenna French at the Braintree local policing team by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can get in touch with Crimestoppers anonymously by telephoning 0800 555111 or going online to www.crimestoppers-uk.org.