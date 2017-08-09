Utility works in Clare to result in road closure and 40-mile diversion

A road through Clare is projected to be shut for five days at the end of this month to allow for essential utility works to be carried out, resulting in an “unavoidable” 40-mile diversion.

Local residents have been invited to a public meeting at Clare Town Hall on Tuesday, August 15, to find out more about the works, which will involve the closure of A1092 Cavendish Road, near the junction of Church Street.

Taking place between Tuesday, August 29 and Saturday, September 2, the work is required in order to connect gas, electric, water and telephone services to new properties in Clare.

Bus routes will also have to be diverted during this five-day period.

Cadent, one of the utility companies leading the programme of works, says this time period was chosen to cause as little disruption as possible, due to the roads being generally quieter during this period because it will still be the school summer holidays.

Andrew Stone, the Cadent operations manager, said: “As we applied to do our work first, we’ve been leading the negotiations with the council to agree dates even though our work is expected to last just one day.”

“Unfortunately there’s no other way to do the work but to close the road which we realise will cause disruption.

“We’ve worked closely with the council to find a date which will minimise the disruption caused by the closure and having all the utilities do their work over five days makes sense as it will get work out of the way in one fell swoop.”

Under the intended schedule, Cadent’s work will be carried out on day one, with additional works by British Telecom, Anglian Water and UK Power Networks expected to follow in sequence afterwards.