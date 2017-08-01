Updated: Police forensics to check incinerated waste for Corrie connection

Police searching incinerated waste have found material that will be forensically checked to see if it connected with missing airman Corrie McKeague.

But Corrie’s dad Martin McKeague said today (Thursday) he doesn’t believe the fragments are anything to do with Corrie.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: “Police searching incinerated waste at the Great Blakenham energy-from-waste facility have recovered some material that requires further examination in order to establish whether it is in any way connected to the Corrie McKeague missing person enquiry.

“At this stage it cannot be confirmed whether or not this material is in any way linked to Corrie and so it will be subject to specialist examination and forensic analysis in the coming weeks.

“Police expected that it would be necessary to take items recovered from the search away from the site in order to examine them more carefully.

“Corrie’s family have been kept updated about the search. The search of the incinerated waste is now complete.”

Police say the incinerated rubbish is known to contain meat waste and animal bones.

Martin McKeague insists the best hope of finding Corrie is to keep searching the Milton tip which police announced last week was ending.

He said: “They have found some bones which were expected and which could be animal bones, we’re just going to have to wait and see until they’re tested.

“Deep down I don’t think it’s Corrie.”

Evidence pointed towards Corrie leaving the Brentgovel Street ‘horseshoe’ in Bury St Edmunds when a bin lorry collected commercial refuse from there on September 24. Police say he is known to have slept in recyling bins after nights out.

Corrie,23, an airman with the RAF Regiment at Honington, disappeared after a night out in Bury with colleagues.