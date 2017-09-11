Updated: High winds warning for Suffolk and Norfolk upgraded

The Met Office has upgraded the warning it issued on Monday for winds gusting up to 75mph across Suffolk and Norfolk tonight into Wednesday morning.

The yellow ‘be aware’ warning issued on Monday is still valid from 8pm on Tuesday until 10am on Wednesday and covers the country from Suffolk northwards. But overnight, a separate amber ‘be prepared’ warning stretching from north Norfolk to north-west England was issued for the area likely to suffer the strongest winds, valid from just after midnight to 6am tomorrow.

The Met Office map of its warning of high winds for September 12 and 13

The Met Office has also moved the warning area for what it now calls Storm Aileen further south into Essex

It says: “Very strong winds with gusts of 55-65 mph, perhaps reaching 75mph in exposed places, are looking increasingly likely on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

“The strongest winds are expected to arrive in the west of the region later on Tuesday evening and move eastwards overnight. There is some uncertainty in peak wind strengths and how quickly winds will ease on Wednesday morning.

“Longer journey times by road, rail and air are likely, with restrictions on roads and bridges. There is also a chance of power cuts, and damage to trees and perhaps buildings.”

Highways England urged drivers to check the forecasts and said it will be working with the Met Office to ensure road safety.

A spokesman added: “Drivers are advised to plan for their journey before they set out, checking the forecast and road conditions and to leave extra time if travel conditions are poor and delaying their journey if the weather becomes severe.”

For the latest weather warnings visit www.metoffice.gov.uk/public/weather/warnings

To check its impact on roads visit www.trafficengland.com