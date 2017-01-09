UPDATED: Crash closes All at Thetford

The A11 at Thetford is still closed in both directions after a car transporter collided with the central reservation earlier today.

Police were called at 9.10am to reports a car transporter was in collision with the central reservation between the A1075 and Larling crossroads.

As a result a number of cars came off the transporter and onto the road.

The East of England Ambulance Service treated two people at the scene but they are not thought to have been seriously injured.

An extensive recovery operation is under way, with a number of cars and the car transporter still to be recovered.

Both carriageways of the A11 have been affected and the road is expected to remain closed until the early evening.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and local diversions have been put in place.