UPDATED: Corrie search police check phone found in Mildenhall and search Bury buildings

Police in the search for missing airman Corrie McKeague have today been checking buildings around where he was last seen.

They have also said part of a mobile phone found in Mildenhall was not connected with Corrie.

Police are asking for anyone who finds Corrie's Nokia Lumia 435 to contact them ANL-160410-131124001

This morning Corrie’s mum Nicola Urquhart thanked Facebook supporters for their backing for her plea for remaining buildings in the area where he was last seen to be searched.

The family had criticised the fact that some buildings on the ‘horseshoe’ in Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds, had not been searched.

Today she posted: “I would like everyone to know that the police are carrying out a search of the buildings on the other side of the horseshoe. Myself the boys and our entire families would like to thank you for giving us your voices.

“The police reviewed the information they had and with the intelligence they received they are now searching. Thank you all again.”

The last confirmed sighting of Corrie McKeague - taken from the 3.25am CCTV footage of him in Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds, on Saturday September 24. ANL-161021-143135001

This afternoon a police spokeswoman said: “A small team of officers have been carrying out work in the vicinity Corrie was last seen, in the St John Street area.

“This involves visiting premises, speaking to staff and employees and searching buildings. Many of these people will have already been contacted previously as part of the ongoing investigation.

“The decision to carry out the work this week is not based on specific information that Corrie entered any of these buildings. However, without finding Corrie leaving the horseshoe area it becomes even more important to ensure that all possibilities are explored.

“Any investigation involves checking and re-checking activities, this is not unusual in circumstances such as this.”

Corrie McKeague with his pug-cross puppy Louell who was left in his room at RAF Honington when he went missing ANL-160710-181117001

Officers have also collected what was initially described as a Nokia phone found in a Mildenhall park but say it is only the back of a phone and say there is nothing to link it to the search at this stage.

Corrie’s Nokia Lumia 435 pinged the Barton Mills cell phone mast on September 24 hours after he was last seen on CCTV in Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds.

The finder posted a comment about finding a phone it on Facebook. The family have repeatedly asked people to give information directly to the police rather than just posting it on social media where it may be overlooked because of the large number of posts.

Anyone with information on Corrie should call the Suffolk Police incident room on 01473 782019 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Corrie’s girlfriend April Oliver revealed yesterday that she is pregnant.

Corrie’s uncle says family’s experts will help police not replace them.