UPDATE: Sonic boom shakes Suffolk as fighter intercepts civilian jet after hoax alert

A military aircraft performed a sonic boom, heard over most of Suffolk today, as it intercepted a passenger jet after a hoax security alert.

The Ryanair flight from Kaunas, Lithuania, to Luton Airport was diverted to Stansted Airport where Essex Police were on scene.

The plane landed at 8.55am and the passengers were safely brought off. The runway was closed for a short time.

Nothing suspicious was on the plane and Ryanair released a statement, it said: ““This flight from Kaunas to London Luton (4 Oct) diverted to London Stansted in line with procedures after Lithuanian authorities received a suspected hoax security alert. The aircraft landed normally at Stansted and customers will be transferred to Luton by coach when cleared to do so.”

An RAF spokesman said:“The RAF can confirm Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft were launched this morning from RAF Coningsby to intercept a civilian aircraft.

“The Typhoon aircraft were authorised to transit at supersonic speed for operational reasons; any inconvenience caused to local residents is regretted.”

The sound of the intercepting military plane was heard from about 8.30am this morning and had people from all over the county taking to social media.

Reports from Elmswell, Stowmarket, Haughley and Great Barton said it ‘shook buildings’, as it went across the area.

Gillian Childs, who was in Badwell Ash,‏ said: “Anyone else hear a sonic boom over Suffolk at 0835 today? Thankfully, all windows intact!”

In Norfolk it was also heard in East Harling and Diss, it was also detected by the Elmsett seismic station, near Hadleigh.

Georgia Fry, from Thetford, said: “My entire house shook and my dining room doors swung open!”