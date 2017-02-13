UPDATE: Man charged with burglary and theft from vehicle in Sudbury

An 18-year-old man appeared before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court today charged with a home burglary and a theft from a vehicle in Sudbury.

Zak Kelly, of Park Crescent, in Manchester, was arrested on Saturday, February 11, and brought into custody in Suffolk, where he was interviewed by detectives.

He was subsequently charged with burgling a home in Waldingfield Road on November 14 2016, where a purse, a wallet and a blue VW Polo were stolen, and with stealing keys and a portable radio from a vehicle in Park Road in Sudbury on November 13 last year.

He was detained in custody overnight and appeared before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court today (Monday).

He was released on bail and will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on March 13.