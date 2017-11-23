UPDATE: Man arrested following fatal Long Melford crash released from custody

A man who was arrested in connection with a fatal collision in Long Melford yesterday has been released from police custody.

Emergency services were called out at 5.45am on Wednesday morning, following reports of a red Toyota Yaris colliding with a wall on the A1092 Westgate Street, and all three occupants of the car were taken to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment.

The front passenger, a 23-year-old man, was then transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, but later died from his injuries.

The rear passenger, a woman, suffered a hip injury, whilst the driver sustained minor chest injuries.

A 26-year-old man, of Ipswich, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drug driving and causing death by dangerous driving.

He was questioned at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre and has now been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Suffolk Constabulary says the car involved in the crash left Ipswich at about 5am and drove towards Long Melford via Hadleigh, along the A1071 and A134.

Police officers are appealing for information from anybody who may have seen a red Toyota Yaris driving erratically along this route between 5am and 5.45am.

If you have information, contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team by calling 101, quoting the incident reference code CAD 42 of November 22.