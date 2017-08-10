Two men die following serious car crash in Great Waldingfield

A serious traffic collision in Great Waldingfield last night has resulted in the deaths of two men.

Police officers were called out to the scene just before 10pm yesterday evening, following reports that a silver Vauxhall Corsa car had crashed into a tree on the B1115, Great Waldingfield Road, near to the airfield.

Emergency services, included the air ambulance, attended the crash and treated two men — the driver and passenger of the vehicle — but both sadly died at the scene.

The B1115 was closed in both directions to enable an investigation into the circumstances of the collision to take place.

Suffolk Constabulary is now appealing for information. Witnesses or anyone who may have any dashboard camera footage of the crash should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101, quoting reference CAD 403 of August 9.