Two men arrested in connection with serious assault in Sudbury

A pair of men have been arrested and bailed in connection with a serious assault which occurred in Sudbury at the weekend.

Police were called out to a property in Jameson Place at about 10.40am on Saturday, November 11, in response to reports that a man had sustained significant head injuries and was unconcious.

The man was taken to hospital and is described as being in a serious but stable condition.

A police cordon was placed around the address and remains in place, whilst enquiries into the incident continue.

Two men, one aged in his 30s and the other in his 40s, who are both residents of Sudbury, were arrested on Sunday, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Both men have now been bailed, on the condition they return to police on December 4.