Two injured by BB gun after shots fired in Sudbury

Two people were injured by a BB gun after shots were fired in a public place in Sudbury yesterday (Thursday).

Police were called to reports of a gun being fired in Church Street at around 2.30pm.

Officers discovered multiple pellets in the road which resulted in the temporary closure of A131 Cross Street at the junction of Walnut Tree Lane.

The two victims suffered minor injuries which did not require medical treatment.

An 18-year-old, who was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm, was taken to Martlesham police station and has since been released under investigation.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Church Street at the time of the in cident.

If you have any information that could assist the investigation contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference 63807/17.