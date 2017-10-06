Two councils announce merger plans

Plans to merge Babergh District Council and Mid Suffolk District Council are to be discussed at a meeting next week.

A recommendation will be made to dissolve both councils and replace them, instead, with a single authority.

The news comes despite a referendum in 2011, in which 61 per cent of the electorate voted against a proposal to merge the two councils.

Arthur Charvonia, chief executive of Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils, said: “Both councils are currently consulting our residents on what the future of our fantastic places should look like over the next 20 years.

“It makes sense, therefore, that, alongside this consultation on the joint local plan, we also consider what type of local government arrangements will be needed to deliver the vision and ambitions contained in the local plan.

“Mid Suffolk and Babergh formed our award-winning partnership in 2011, not long after the coalition government was formed.

“Since then, there have been two further general elections and changes of both government and policy.

“Demand for our services, need, aspiration, funding, and wider political and economic circumstances have therefore changed significantly in that time.

“The success of our partnership working has enabled the councils to withstand these challenges over the last six years.

“However, simply doing more of the same is unlikely to be enable the councils to effectively address our future challenges, nor leave us best placed to deliver the ambitions and opportunities that our residents want and deserve to see.

“It is therefore important that both councils carefully consider this and listen to the views of our residents, stakeholders and staff.”

A meeting to discuss any possible merger will take place in Endeavour House in Ipswich on Friday.

Discussions will involve whether to continue the existing partnership, without further change, or to form a wider partnership with other district or borough councils.

Other options are to dissolve the two councils and form a single district council, such as a unitary council.

If plans to form a single council are approved, a public consultation is expected to follow.

Since the Localism Act of 2011, a second referendum would not be required to merge the two councils.