Tudor’s Nativity hailed ‘the best’

It was standing room only at St Peter’s on the Tuesday before Christmas as Tudor Primary School in Sudbury put on its Nativity ‘Christmas Counts’.

Deputy headteacher Emma Ince was full of praise for the children.

“The children were simply wonderful and played their parts to a very packed out St Peter’s church,” she said. “There was standing room only at the back by the time we began the show.

“So many families came, and the comments we received afterwards, even from members of the public not directly linked to our children were truly delightful.” Mrs Ince said her day had been made by one women who described it as the best nativity she had seen because of the children and staff member’s energy.

In total 24 Early Years children performed and around 70 key stage one children sang in the choir.

After the Nativity a collection was held in aid of the church.

