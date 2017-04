Sudbury Bowls Club open day takes place on Sunday.

The event runs from 10am to 4pm and is open to anyone of any age to come and have a go for free.

You can also book a free taster session to see if you like it.

The sessions take place at Sudbury Bowls Club in Quay Lane, Sudbury.

For more information call 07582 161566 or email sudburybowlsclub@gmail.com.