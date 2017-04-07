Trio set about turning Sudbury’s Delphi Centre around - new management takes over

A director of a company which has assumed control of a loss-making community centre has pledged to turn its fortunes around.

This week, the Delphi Centre in Newton Road begun life under the direction of a not-for-profit limited company, led by three directors.

Sudbury Town Council, which had operated the venue for the last ten years, decided last year that it could not continue to do so because of costs, with concerns over renovation work required.

As a goodwill gesture, the council has issued a £5,000 grant to assist the new company in running the centre.

Jack Owen, one of the three directors who have taken on the venture, said: “It will be a tall order as the centre has been running at a loss for several years, but, with the support of the public and the hope of some sponsorship, we are willing to give it a go.

“I have had personal connections with the club for over 50 years and I wasn’t going to let it close without a fight.”

Many of the groups that use the centre have given their backing by joining a newly-formed user group, which has been holding regular meetings to lay the foundations for the centre’s survival.

The group will continue to be consulted by the directors, with Mr Owen joined by Ray Ward and Dann Read.

Mr Read is a local promoter who has organised numerous wrestling events at the centre, while Mr Ward has been involved with a ballroom dancing club for more than 10 years. The club has used the centre for 50 years.

Mr Ward said: “We are very encouraged by the level of inquiries that we are getting and the number of bookings we have already received for wedding receptions, parties, seminars and fun days, together with bookings from the different groups that use the centre on a regular basis, for this year and into next year.

“In fact, we already have one booking for 2019, but there are still plenty of opportunities for groups, individuals and organisations to use the centre for a wide range of activities.

“We are particularly keen to hear from any groups interested in booking our downstairs bar, which would be ideal for darts, pool, crib, quiz nights or other activities.”

There is also a large sports field with football pitch and bowls green available for hire, with changing rooms and showers.

For more details, call Mr Ward on 07788 131197 or search on Facebook.