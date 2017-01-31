Trio deny setting fire to Great Cornard flat at court

Three people accused of setting fire to a woman’s flat in Great Cornard have been told by a judge that they will go on trial in May.

It is alleged that more than £40,000 worth of damage was caused by the blaze at an address in Queensway a year ago.

A first floor flat was badly damaged in the outbreak.

Today Shaun Du’Barry Spinks, 20, of Hawkins Road, Sudbury; Abigail Bolden, 20, of Kersey Avenue, Great Cornard and a 17-year-old girl appeared at Ipswich Crown Court.

All three pleaded not guilty to a charge of committing arson with intent or recklessly as to whether life was endangered at a property in Queensway, Great Cornard on January 12 last year.

Judge Martyn Levett told the three defendants that they would continue to be granted bail until their next court appearance. The trial is due to take place on a date yet to be confirmed in May.