Tributes to 17-year-old Boxford girl Izzy who died in car crash at Hadleigh

The family of 17-year-old Boxford resident Isabelle Cottrell – known as Izzy – who died following a car crash in Hadleigh on Saturday, has described her a “wonderful typical teenager” who leaves a hole that can never be filled.

Police were contacted by the Ambulance Service shortly before 10pm on Saturday, June 17, following a serious collision on the A1071, involving a Vauxhall Corsa, which was being driven by another young woman, who sustained minor injuries.

The Corsa had been travelling in the direction of Ipswich when it left the road and collided with fencing near to the junction with Coram Street.

Izzy was the only passenger in the vehicle and was treated by medics, but sadly died at the scene.

Today her family – her mum, her dad, her brother and her sisters – have issued a tribute in her memory.

“Izzy was a phenomenal, beautiful, strong willed person, who will be truly missed by all her family and friends,” the statement from the family reads.

“She was a wonderful typical teenager, who will leave a hole in everyone’s lives that will never be filled.

“She loved her bed, loud music, cool cars, selfies, social media and always had good banter with anybody she came into contact with.

“Izzy had her own way of doing things and knew the path that she wanted to take in life.

“Since finishing school last year she was loving life, she was excelling in her brick-laying course at Colchester Institute with a bright future ahead of her, with offers already coming in from universities to attend after her next year at college.

“Izzy was a very caring, giving person and she adored her family and loved her friends. She would do anything for anyone, day or night.

“Even if she didn’t have the time she would make the time for those that needed her most.

“Izzy couldn’t wait to learn to drive and wanted a metallic pink, retro Volkswagen Beetle for her 18th birthday in February 2018.

“She was looking forward to being able to pick her niece up from school and drive herself to college.

“She made friends wherever she went and left a lasting impression on everyone she met, she was beautiful inside and out and never realised what a wonderful person she was.

“We are devastated as a family as are so many friends that have been in touch with us.

“We will miss her so much that no words can ever express it.”

Suffolk Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

They have asked anybody who witnessed the vehicle prior to the collision or the crash itself to get in touch with the Serious Collision Investigation Team (SCIT) by calling on 101, quoting the incident reference code ‘CAD 497 of June 17’.