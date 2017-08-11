Tributes paid to two 18-year-old men who died in Great Waldingfield crash

The families of two 18-year-old men, who died following a car crash in Great Waldingfield this week, have paid tribute to them as people loved by everybody who knew them.

Zachariah ‘Zac’ Smith, of North Rise in Great Cornard, and Kye Mclean, of Rockhall Road in Polstead, died after the silver Vauxhall Corsa car they were in crashed into a tree on the B1115, Great Waldingfield Road, near to the airfield on the evening of Wednesday, August 9.

Police and ambulance services were called out shortly before 10pm, and the two men were treated by medical staff, two volunteer critical care paramedics from the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service — but both of them sadly died at the scene.

Zac had been well known in his home village as a player for Cornard United Football Club, and the U18 team which he had played for gave a minute’s applause in his honour before their match on Thursday.

A statement from Zac’s family said: “Paul, Kelly, Ben and Alice are devastated at the loss of their beloved son and brother.

“Zac was never without a smile or a kind word for anyone who came his way.

“He was never far from those he loved, Zac has grown into an extraordinarily kind and handsome young man.

“He was the biggest giver of hugs and kisses — a mechanic, a sportsman, a son, a brother — a someone to everyone.

“He was the finder of fun and caretaker of everyone. ‘Zac-man’ you will be kept safe in our hearts always and forever.”

Meanwhile, friends of Kye have set up a Go Fund Me fundraising page online to raise money in support of his family. In under a day, it has received £460 in donations.

A statement issued on behalf of Kye’s family said: “Kye was loved by everyone who knew him, not only by his family but by so many friends too.

“He would do anything to make people happy and his smile always lit up the room.

“As well as his family and friends, Kye loved his motorbike, football, tracksuits and roses.

“Family was everything, he will be sadly missed by his mum, dad, little sister and everyone who knew him.”

To visit the fundraising page, go to www.gofundme.com/in-loving-memory-of-kye-mclean

Suffolk Police is continuing to ask for information about the crash.

Witnesses or anyone who may have any dashboard camera footage of the crash should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101, quoting reference CAD 403 of August 9.