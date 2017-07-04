Tribute paid to 82-year-old Stanstead woman following fatal collision

Family have paid tribute to 82-year-old Stanstead resident Marina Medcalfe, who died following a road traffic collision near Long Melford last week.

Police were called out at about 3.15pm on Monday, June 26, to a serious collision between a grey BMW car and a female pedestrian on the B1066 Lower Street.

The East of England Ambulance service and the East Anglian Air Ambulance both attended the scene, but Miss Medcalfe was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A statement from the family said: “82-year-old Marina had lived in the village of Stanstead all her life.

“She was greatly loved by all her nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces and her many friends and neighbours.

“She was a staunch supporter of the church and local community and she really enjoyed her garden, opening it on occasions for village events.

“She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.”

The female driver of the BMW was assessed at the scene by ambulance staff and was treated for minor injuries.

Anybody who witnessed the collision had been asked to contact the Suffolk Constabulary Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101

The incident reference code is CAD 306 of Monday, June 26.