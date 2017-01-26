Woman airlifted to hospital in serious condition after crashing into a tree in Foxearth near Sudbury

A woman has been seriously injured after her vehicle crashed into a tree in Foxearth near Sudbury this morning.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) received a call at 8.26am and dispatched a rapid response vehicle, ambulance officer, ambulance crew, and air ambulance from the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) charity were sent to the incident on Sudbury Road near the Old Rectory.

Woman seriously injured in crash in Foxearth Picture by Simon Traylen

Medics began to arrive within six minutes of the call and treated the woman, believed to be in her 50s, for serious injuries to her leg, pelvis, and abdomen.

After receiving treatment at the scene, she was airlifted to Addenbrookes Hospital in a serious condition.

Fire crews were also sent from Long Melford, Clare and Haverhill, with the roof removed to release the woman who was trapped by her legs in the car.

Essex Police reported the car had set on fire, describing the woman’s injuries as life-chaging.

