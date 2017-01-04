Police warn of large funeral procession which may cause traffic delays in Sudbury

Suffolk Police are advising motorists of potential traffic delays in and around Sudbury around lunchtime today, Wednesday 4 January, due to a funeral in the area.

A large funeral procession will be travelling between the Ipswich area and Sudbury late this morning and this may cause some disruption to traffic on the route and in the town in the late morning and early afternoon.

Police have made arrangements to try to minimise any traffic issues, however are asking drivers to be aware and thanking them for their patience and co-operation in advance.