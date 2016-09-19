Town Team chairman resigns after two years

The leader of Sudbury’s Town Team has resigned, citing work and family commitments.

Sam Bawden was elected of the Town Team, two years ago. He offered his resignation to his fellow members after being made a partner at Sudbury legal firm Holmes and Hill and becoming a father for the second time.

Mr Bawden said: “Two years ago, I was elected as chair. I was delighted to take on that role and have enjoyed doing what I can to assist the team with promoting the needs of the town centre since then.

“In resigning, I would like to make it clear that I strongly believe in the aims of the Town Team and am proud of what it has achieved.”

If you are interested in getting involved with the Town Team then email info@seeanddosudbury.co.uk. More details can be found at http://seeanddosudbury.co.uk.