Town’s travel firm is one of best

A Hadleigh travel agency has been named as one of the best travel agencies in the UK and Ireland.

Travel Stop, in Hadleigh High Street, run by Bridget Keevil and her team, opened in 2013.

It has been crowned Top Travel Agency in the East of England, as part of a power-list of the nation’s best agents by the Travel Trade Gazette (TTG). Agents were rated by tour operators and suppliers, and assessed by travel trade journalists.

The TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies list was revealed at an awards night in Birmingham, where Bridget collected the agency’s latest trophy.

She said: “Our five team members have accrued a total of 168 years of experience between them – and I find this an exceptional statement to be able to make.

“They share a desire in wanting to provide an exceptional level of service, which is what has made the Hadleigh office the success it is.”

This latest trophy will take pride of place next to TTG Travel Awards Travel Seller of the Year – won by Travel Stop in 2013.

TTG group editor Pippa Jacks said: “It’s been truly inspiring to hear how these agencies go above and beyond to deliver extraordinary service and incredible value to their customers.”