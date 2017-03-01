Town’s best firms get vote of approval from public

Sudbury businesses have stepped up to receive awards as part of a nationwide campaign based on customer reviews.

Business website thebestof Sudbury ran the competition – called Sudbury Business of the Year – which saw North Street hairdresser Penneys come first after receiving the highest number of reviews.

The awards are also run nationally on other thebestof business websites, with awards given for UK Business of the Year, category businesses of the year and town businesses of the year.

In Sudbury, second place went to web and graphic design business Polyspiral run by Abbie Thoms.

In joint third position was photography company Ranson & West, run by Christina Ranson and Nicky West, and psychology consultancy Thrive with Sue, run by Sue Tetley.

During the campaign, people were asked to show their support for their favourite businesses by submitting a review of the service they had received.

At a national level, more than 37,000 verified reviews were left for those businesses that had qualified to take part in the award.

Penny Wilby, owner of thebestof Sudbury, said: “We are incredibly proud of all our local businesses that have qualified for the Sudbury Business of the Year Awards.

“They received some fantastic reviews from people using their services.

“On behalf of the businesses, I would like to thank every single person who took the time to leave a review.

“By doing so, they publicly acknowledged the contribution that these businesses make to our local economy.”

Cherelle Letter, owner of Penneys, said: “Sudbury is a wonderful little town and holds a special place in our heart, so to be one of the top businesses is a real honour.

“A big thank you goes out to all our lovely customers who reviewed us – we couldn’t have done it without them.”