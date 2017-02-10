Town’s 12-mile diversion

Some Sudbury residents could be facing a 12-mile, 30 minute diversion next week due to works being carried out by Anglian Water.

The works will see Middleton Road close from the junction with the A131 to the junction with Meadow View Road.

This means residents in Middleton Road, Meadow View Road, Lark Rise, Hall Rise, Pinecroft Rise, Robin Way, Elizabeth Way and Lime Grove, as well as traffic for several businesses, will have to go up Middleton Road, through Lamarsh and onto Bures before being able to turn back towards Great Cornard and Sudbury.

The journey to the nearby Ballingdon Industrial Estate would normally takes a minute and is less than a mile, but now those residents would face an 11-mile, 30-minute trip, while travelling to Sudbury town centre will also be considerably lengthened.

Dennis Saville from Meadow View Road was concerned about the closure. He questioned why it was not a partial closure, with access for residents and emergency vehicles.

He said: “What happens if there is a fire here? Equally, you won’t get an ambulance through. It takes eight minutes to get here, but the road closure means it’s going to take half an hour.”

The work is being carried out to fit a new water connection to a property.