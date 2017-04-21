Town manager earns praise for achievements

Sudbury new town centre manager and events co-ordinator has been praised by town councillors for her achievements – after just five months in the role.

Ami Birrell told members last week that her knowledge of town was increasing all the time, while she has begun to organise events for the town.

Miss Birrell said she was hoping to improve the income generated from sponsorship of events, as well as reducing event costs.

Two major savings already identified include £400 on the hire of bungee trampolines for Party in the Park and £300 on the ice rink for the Christmas fair.

Other savings were also found for the pensioners’ Christmas party.

“The event, however, wasn’t as well attended,” said Miss Birrell.

“In 2015, it had 120 guests and 70 in 2016. Increasing the age limit to 65 seemed to have a big impact, so this should be reviewed for this year’s event.”

Miss Birrell said she was discussing with other groups how the town could get involved with the newly-formed Suffolk Day on June 21.

Other new events include negotiations to bring an outdoor cinema to Belle Vue Park in August.

There are plans for Sudbury to hold a silk festival in 2018 to celebrate the town’s links with the craft.

Miss Birrell said she had held meetings with Babergh District Council, Gainsborough’s House, Sudbury Tourist Information Centre and The Sudbury Society, as well as holding a public engagement event to discuss the festival.

“I see festival as being a range of projects, each community led,” said Miss Birrell. “I’ll ensure they each adhere to the objectives of the event, while incorporating all the projects into the overall festival programme.”