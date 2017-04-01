Town is at a crossroads, warns group

A meeting to discuss plans to preserve Sudbury’s green belt will take place at the end of April at St Peter’s in Sudbury.

The Sudbury Green Belt information campaign is organising the discussion ahead of May’s county council elections.

A panel of candidates and others will be chaired by Sudbury resident Theo Bird on April 25 at 7.15pm.

Confirmed panellists are Teresa Bishop (non-candidate), Luke Cresswell (Labour) and Ralph Carpenter (non-candidate).

Members of the audience will have an opportunity to question panel members and hear about green choices for the town, open spaces and protection from sprawling development.

Joint organiser Nick Miller said: “Imagine Sudbury, or Cornard, with less and less green space for people and wildlife.

“Buildings up to the skyline and beyond, no space for hedgehogs or humans, footpaths squeezed between the leylandii, car parks bulging.

“Will concrete and roads reach right to the edges of ploughed fields? Will it get further and further to walk to reach green spaces? To enjoy the meadows, will we have to get there by car?

“Many people have worked, over the years, for wildlife and public amenities, in Sudbury and Great Cornard. Babergh’s local plan is up for revision shortly, and dear old Sudbury is at a crossroads.

“We believe we can have development for the future, and also retain our scenery and the places we love.

“We can have a country park centred on Chilton Church and space for wildlife along the bypass, alongside new houses for local people.”