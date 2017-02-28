Town firm wins trade body’s seal of approval

A Sudbury window and conservatory company has been accepted into a top trade organisation representing the best companies in the UK.

Home improvement firm A&B Asset, in Addison Road, has joined the Master Window and Conservatory Installers’ Association (MWCIA).

The association said that, in order to join, A&B Asset had to meet strict entry standards, demonstrating it not only provides outstanding installation work, but also gives exceptional customer service.

The association was founded by chartered building engineer and surveyor Don Waterworth, who has appeared on consumer rights programmes such as Don’t Get Done Get Dom and Cowboy Builders, working with television personality Dom Littlewood.

Mr Waterworth said: “Over years working on television, and decades working in private practice, I’ve come across hundreds of unscrupulous home improvement companies. That’s why I set up the MWCIA.

“I’ve been hugely impressed with A&B Asset and its hard work, professionalism, and commitment to customer service.

“I’m delighted to welcome them into the MWCIA and can highly recommend them to homeowners looking for fantastic installation work throughout the area.”