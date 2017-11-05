Thriller to showcase at Sudbury church

An ambitious theatrical production will hit the stage at St Peter’s in Sudbury this month, as the venue seeks to expand its audience and broaden the variety of events it hosts.

The play, titled Anglian Mist, is a Cold War thriller inspired by the history of Orford Ness, which is now a National Trust property near Woodbridge.

Orford Ness was a top secret research centre throughout the Cold War and the play seeks to unearth some of the mysteries that surround this part of the region.

The production is set to arrive at St Peter’s on November 29.

Peter Gray, chairman of the Friends of St Peter’s, said: “We are excited to welcome this intriguing and powerful production to Sudbury.

“It will be staged in the semi-round with raked seating, offering viewers a chance to see St Peter’s in a different light.

“This is all part of our aim to increasingly collaborate with local organisations and to broaden the scope and appeal of St Peter’s as a venue.”

Tickets for Anglian Mist are available via The Quay Theatre on 01787 374745.