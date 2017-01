A fire at a thatched property in Monks Eleigh required three fire engines last night.

Crews from Hadleigh, Long Melford and Bury St Edmunds were sent to the chimney fire at 8.27pm.

The first two crews put out the blaze in the chimney by using chimney rods and a stirrup pump, while a thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots on the external thatching.

An aerial appliance was then requested to inspect the property.

The crews were backed down at 10.12pm.