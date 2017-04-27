Thousands raised to fund essential repairs to church

The Friends of St Mary’s Church Hadleigh has contributed £28,107 towards repairs to the church.

The repairs are to the stonework around the windows of the medieval church.

Natural wear and tear over time has resulted in some of the windows requiring substantial maintenance and repair work.

The need for these repairs was established in 2013, but the funds for the work were not initially available.

Hadleigh’s Parochial Church Council looked to the church’s friends group to help raise the funds for the work.

“This was quite a challenge for the friends,” said the charity’s chairman John Hunt. “We are a very small group relying mainly on membership fees and small events.

“Clearly, we had to up our game and preparations were put in hand to launch a major appeal to include donations, legacies and corporate contributions.

“The friends have received some very generous donations recently and we are pleased to have been able to make this payment.

“However, the upcoming repair and maintenance requirements for St Mary’s are so substantial that we need to redouble our efforts.”

The Friends of St Mary’s Church Hadleigh is a charitable organisation dedicated to preserving the architectural heritage of the church and deanery tower.

For more information on the group, or to get involved in the fundraising, email office@stmaryshadleigh.co.uk.