Thousands expected at Sudbury fireworks display this weekend

A huge fireworks display in the skies above Sudbury is expected to draw more than 3,000 visitors when it arrives on Bonfire Night at the weekend.

The free event, organised by Sudbury Town Council, takes place at the Delphi Centre, with doors opening at 6pm ahead of the start of the display at 6.30pm.

Ami Birrell, town centre manager and events co-ordinator, said: “The number of visitors to this successful event grows year on year.

“It’s wonderful that we are able to keep this event free, giving everyone in the community an opportunity to come out and enjoy the evening.

“The display, which will last between 20 and 30 minutes, is going to be as spectacular as always and I am sure it will be enjoyed by everyone.”

Hot and cold food will be available, and there will be a fully licensed bar and a coffee pod.

Glow products and face painting will be available, as well as a free indoor workshop with the Phoenix community marchers before the display starts.

Free parking is offered at the Delphi factory car park.

Call 01787 372331 for more information.