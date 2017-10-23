Thomas Gainsborough School students recognised for successes

Students at Thomas Gainsborough School in Great Cornard have been rewarded for their successes and achievements in recent awards ceremonies.

Pupils were recognised for their efforts in subjects across the school curriculum and in school life.

Amie Butcher, assistant headteacher, said: “We are always really excited to celebrate the success of our young people and this was a wonderful opportunity to pay tribute to our students.

“They are all a real credit to the school and they should be very proud of all they have achieved.”

Francesca Perkins-Taylor won the Headteacher’s Award for Excellence in honour of her strong GCSE results, while, for specific subjects, the science award went to Peter Rose and the English award to Alicia Glass.

Thomas Dudden earned the Good Citizen award, Daniel Hudden was given the Award for Overcoming Adversity, Lucy Amos won the Award for Character and Josef Thompson was recognised for his services to the school.

Parents and school alumni were in attendance.