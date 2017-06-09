This year’s Taste of Sudbury food and drink festival will be best ever, says organiser

Organisers of this year’s Taste of Sudbury are promising Sunday’s event will be better than ever.

The festival aims to celebrate, promote and showcase the best producers, restaurants and chefs in Sudbury and the surrounding area.

Taste of Sudbury Festival

From 10am to 3pm, more than 50 exhibitors will be on show, filling both Market Hill and St Peter’s with a variety of food and drink stalls.

Taking to the stage will be eight of Suffolk’s very best chefs and bakers, while St Peter’s will host cooking demonstrations.

This year, the event is being organised by Justine Paul, of Suffolk Market Events.

“We have been working flat out since December to make this year’s Taste of Sudbury the best ever,” she said.

Chefs demonstrate their skills on the stage at the Taste of Sudbury event

“I honestly believe this region has some really exciting talent when it comes to chefs and producers.

“You only need to look at the recent finalists in this year’s food and drink awards to see how innovative and creative our chefs are.

“This really shines through when you visit places like The Angel Hotel in Bury St Edmunds, The Great House in Lavenham and Shillingfords at The Quay in Sudbury.

“I personally am really proud that we are showcasing some of this amazing talent on stage this year.”

Taste of Sudbury Festival

Chef demonstrations include one from 2016 Suffolk Chef of the Year James Carn, from The Angel Hotel.

The event is free to enter, with park and ride available from The Delphi Centre car park in Newton Road from 9.45am.

The event will be officially opened at 10am by Sudbury mayor Sarah Page, with a performance from Pot Kiln Primary School choir.

There will be a limited number of free shopper bags available, as well as the chance to win a Neff steam oven, lunch for two, a hamper and champagne.