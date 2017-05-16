Thieves use 4x4 to smash into Clare shop

Thieves stole jewellery after using a 4X4 to smash into a shop in Malting Lane in Clare this morning.

Police were called at 4.50am today to reports a black ‘Jeep-style 4x4’, with a large radiator panel and a bull bar on the front, had been driven into a side door at the shop, triggering an alarm.

Officers discovered two cabinets had been smashed open and a quantity of jewellery had been stolen.

It is thought at least two men, dressed in dark clothing, were involved and the vehicle was driven off in the direction of Stoke-by-Clare.

Detectives are also looking at whether the crime may be linked to an attempted burglary in Glemsford at about 4.25am yesterday where a 4x4 was driven at a store in Hunts Hill. Damage was caused to a window and a bollard but no entry was gained.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in either area at the time who may have seen the vehicle, or anyone with information about the burglary or those involved to call Suffolk Police on 101, quoting 35321/17. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.