Thieves steal cash machine in devastating ram raid at Earls Colne Co-op

Ram-raiders have devastated the Co-operative store in Earls Colne this morning, using a forklift truck to steal a cash machine.

Essex Police received reports of a truck smashing into the shop in High Street at about 4.45am.

A group of men then stole an ATM machine and loaded it on to a stolen Mitsubishi Canter flatbed truck, before fleeing the scene at speed in the direction of Halstead.

Work is underway by structural engineers to repair the damage, and it is expected the shop will be able to re-open later this afternoon.

Anybody who has information about the incident or who possesses any CCTV or dashcam footage should contact Braintree CID or 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.