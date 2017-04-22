Theft of Suffolk County Council election boards

A Green Party candidate’s campaign for the Suffolk County Council elections has been hit by a spate of thefts.

Robert Lindsay is contesting the Cosford seat for the Green Party.

Mr Lindsay contacted the Free Press this week to report that his posterboards had been stolen from residents’ front gardens in two nearby villages.

Mr Lindsay, a former district councillor, said: “Someone, who clearly does not understand about democratic processes or the rule of law, has been stealing Green Party posterboards from people’s front gardens in Bildeston and Hitcham.

“I want that person to know that the police are now investigating this crime, for a crime it is.

“Posterboards cost money and they are placed on people’s own property by their own wishes. It is their right to show support and encourage participation in the democratic process.

“I find it sad that someone feels so threatened by this process that they are prepared to break the law.”

Mr Lindsay is standing against Philip Mutton (Conservative), Rickaby Shearly-Sanders (Labour) and Leon Stedman (UKIP).

A list of all candidates can be found on the Suffolk County Council website.