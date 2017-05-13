Theatre to host talk on Thomas Gainsborough

A talk exploring the youth of Sudbury-born artist Thomas Gainsborough will be hosted at The Quay Theatre on Sunday, May 21, at 7.30pm.

Barry Wall will be speaking about Gainsborough and his Sudbury teenage years and marriage between 1740 and 1762.

The talk will look at Gainsborough’s friends and supporters, and consider why his wedding was speedily arranged in London.

Mr Wall has spent a considerable amount of time researching this part of Gainsborough’s life, and he will reveal his version of events that he maintains is much closer to the truth than the current story, which he says is mainly based on hearsay.

Tickets to the event are available for £7, with no concessions.

To book, call The Quay Theatre on 01787 374745 or go online at www.quaysudbury.com.