The ironing must be done

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices has launched a new campaign for volunteers.

The Sudbury shop in North Street needs a friendly volunteer to work on the till, a lover of knick-knacks to help sort bric-a-brac and an ironing champion to help steam the stock.

Colette Harrop, pictured, has been volunteering at the Sudbury shop for two-and-a-half years. She said: “I started volunteering because I wanted to give something back to the community, but I have found that it is great fun and I have met lots of new people.”

There will be an open day on May 19, from 10am to 2pm. For more information, call shop manager Genine Woodcock on 01787 379132.