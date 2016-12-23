Search

The great outdoors enjoyed this Christmas

Daws Hall Nature Reserve festive family day Pictured: Crafts - Joseph Thurstan (5) and Charlie Shearman (4) ANL-161218-192312009

There was a day of family festive fun at Dawes Hall Nature Reserve in Bures on Saturday as seven families got active while getting into the Christmas spirit. There was family orienteering using the reserve’s new maps and course.

Children and adults alike then had a go at making reindeer masks before den building. The children even had a go at making fire using flint and steel.

Daws Hall Nature Reserve festive family day Pictured: Liam Barr (6) and Ellen Woods (6) out on the reserve searching for clues ANL-161218-192222009

Amy Sutcliffe, environmental teacher at the reserve, said: “The event was really successful and we had lovely feedback from all the families.”

Daws Hall Nature Reserve festive family day Pictured: Crafts ANL-161218-192327009

