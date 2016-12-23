The great outdoors enjoyed this Christmas

There was a day of family festive fun at Dawes Hall Nature Reserve in Bures on Saturday as seven families got active while getting into the Christmas spirit. There was family orienteering using the reserve’s new maps and course.

Children and adults alike then had a go at making reindeer masks before den building. The children even had a go at making fire using flint and steel.

Pictured: Liam Barr (6) and Ellen Woods (6) out on the reserve searching for clues

Amy Sutcliffe, environmental teacher at the reserve, said: “The event was really successful and we had lovely feedback from all the families.”