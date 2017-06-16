The Business Award recognising community spirit

All businesses are part of the community they serve but some take that service beyond the commercial.

They support the community in which they operate and the Contribution to the Community Award is the Bury Free Press Business Awards’ recognition of a business or business person who has done that bit extra by bringing the community together or supporting charity.

Bury Free Press Business Awards 2017 sponsors and partners

Once again it is sponsored by the Portcullis Group, part of the New Media Group whose chairman Tim Meadows-Smith said: “The Portcullis Group is proud to have sponsored the Contribution to the Community Award since it was launched in 2011.

“Last year we had the added excitement of one of our team, Chantele Roffe, deservedly winning the Apprentice of the Year award.

“As a group of businesses, we believe we are first and foremost in business to benefit people and the community we serve. We believe in encouraging any business who through their policies and actions puts themselves, and enables their people, to be at the heart of the community.

“Our own significant contribution to the community, delivered through Portcullis Management Services, is staffing and running the volunteer activity of Start Up Suffolk which exists to provide experienced advice and guidance to would-be entrepreneurs and early stage businesses.

“We have seen and supported literally hundreds of people to help them with their business plans and start their own journey of business in our community to create opportunity, wealth and jobs locally.”

Previous winners have included charities, community interest companies, and commercial businesses who have thoughtfully made a difference to the enjoyment of life and opportunity for local people. Last year it went to Bury St Edmunds’ Frames Conservatories Direct.

You will find a full list of the award categories and can make nominations at http://buryfreepressbusinessawards.imlevents.co.uk

Companies can also be recognised for encouraging green business, standing out as a new business or just being the best. For individuals here are classes for the Business Person Of The Year, employee and apprentice or trainee of the year and for customer service.