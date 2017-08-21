The Black Lion in Long Melford is to open shortly after refurbishment by The Chestnut Group

The Black Lion in Long Melford will be opening this autumn after a major refurbishment following its purchase by hospitality company the Chestnut Group.

The hotel and restaurant was previously owned by Ravenwood Hall boss Craig Jarvis and in July was acquired by businessman Philip Turner whose company owns The Northgate, hotel, bar and restaurant in Bury St Edmunds and four other hospitality businesses in East Anglia.

The bar, restaurant and garden room at The Black Lion will open initially with further work being carried out on its 10 bedrooms once it re-opens.

Philip Turner, founder of the Chestnut Group, said: “We are very excited about acquiring The Black Lion. It has a great history and fits our portfolio perfectly.

“Our aim is for it to be a place that locals are proud of and a destination of choice for the growing number of visitors to the area each year.

“We are a Suffolk-based business investing heavily across the region to showcase what East Anglia has to offer in terms of food, attractions, countryside and hospitality.”

The Chestnut Group was set up in 2012 and owns The Packhorse Inn Moulton, The Rupert Brooke in Cambridge, The Northgate in Bury St Edmunds, The White Horse in Easton near Framlingham and The Blackbirds at Woodditton.