Tesco was a no but finally there’s a plan for Hadleigh’s derelict Brett Works site

After decades of controversy and failed bids, including the much-maligned Tesco plan, an application has been accepted for the former Brett Works site in Hadleigh.

There was a round of applause as Babergh District Council’s planning committee approved the plans to redevelop the derelict site this morning.

Babergh councillor Dr Siân Dawson, who has been working with McCarthy & Stone Retirement Lifestyles to ensure the application was appropriate, said the decision was great news for Hadleigh. She added the plans had ended up becoming “something really special”.

Work is likely to begin later in the year and take 18 months to complete. Demolition of existing buildings will allow for the building of age-restricted properties including 35 apartments, four houses and 25 bungalows. Partial demolition of 109 High Street will also take place to create a retail unit and a two-bedroom apartment.

Other works will include car parking, landscaping and a bridge over the River Brett.

The former rope works off High Street has been derelict since the 1970s.