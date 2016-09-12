Terrier racing and vintage cars at harvest fete

After a two-year absence racing terriers are set to be the star attraction at the Alpheton and Shimpling harvest fete.

The fete, which raises funds for the two village churches, is being held at Shimpling Park Farm, on Saturday, September 24, with an afternoon of entertainment starting at 1pm.

There will be a hunt hounds display and a champion driving Shetland display. An auction will run throughout the fete.

Long Melford Silver Band will provide music during the afternoon, classic cars will be on show, and there will be tractor and trailer rides around the working farm.

There will also be a number of stalls and refreshments available. Entrance is £2, with under-14s free.