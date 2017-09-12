Teenager robbed in Hadleigh by men armed with knife and airgun

Two armed men assaulted and robbed a teenager in Hadleigh late last night, prompting a police appeal for information.

An 18-year-old man was walking opposite the Sunny Side Up tanning salon in Kiln Road at about 10.45pm yesterday, when he was approached by two men and threatened with a knife and what was thought to be an airgun.

The men demanded the victim hand over his mobile phone, then pushed him into a lamppost and stole his bag, before they fled the scene towards Rayleigh Road.

The victim sustained a minor head injury, but did not need treatment.

The first suspect is described as being white, in his late teens, around 5ft 10ins tall, with dark hair. He was wearing a black Montcler coat.

The second suspect has been described as being white, around 6ft 1ins tall and wore a black hooded jacket.

Anybody with information is urged to call Basildon CID on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.