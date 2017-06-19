Teenage girl dies after serious traffic collision in Hadleigh

A teenager has died following a serious traffic collision in Hadleigh at the weekend.

Emergency services were contacted just before 10pm on Saturday after a Vauxhall Corsa, which had been travelling in the Ipswich direction, left the road and collided with some fencing near the junction with Coram Street.

The passenger, a teenage girl, was treated by medics, but sadly died at the scene.

The driver, a young woman, sustained minor injuries.

Suffolk Police has now launched an investigation into the circumstances of the collision.

Anybody with information about the incident is urged to call Suffolk Constabulary’s Serious Collision Investigation Team (SCIT) on 101, quoting the reference code CAD 497 of June 17.